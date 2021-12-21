HCR Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $202.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.