NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Boosted by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $553,035,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 82.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after buying an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after buying an additional 1,279,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after buying an additional 806,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $8.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.26. 257,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,889. The company has a market cap of $261.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

