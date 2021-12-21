NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Short Interest Update

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 134,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NL Industries by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 46,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NL Industries by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 29,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NL Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NL Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NL Industries by 381.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NL stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. 145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,001. The company has a market cap of $347.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46. NL Industries has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 29.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. NL Industries’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

