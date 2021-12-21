Flamingo (FLM) Market Cap Tops $51.45 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Flamingo has a total market cap of $51.45 million and approximately $11.43 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00051216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,980.80 or 0.08170418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,680.21 or 0.99914004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00072173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00047227 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

