Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Walter Coles Jr. Sells 4,000 Shares

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.63, for a total value of C$50,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 978,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,352,607.31.

Walter Coles Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) alerts:

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Walter Coles Jr. sold 1,800 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.86, for a total value of C$23,148.00.

SKE stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.62. 258,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,331. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.