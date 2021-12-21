Tornado Cash Achieves Market Cap of $42.95 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $39.05 or 0.00080155 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $42.95 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

