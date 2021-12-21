Brokerages Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target at $25.55

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.55.

WOOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after buying an additional 3,120,200 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth about $60,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,179 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,282.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,168,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 183.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,541,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 39.85. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.