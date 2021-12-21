Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives $40.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on CELC. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Celcuity in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,442. The company has a quick ratio of 32.30, a current ratio of 32.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $191.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.53. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celcuity will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 9.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 18.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 17.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 405.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 49.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

