-$0.20 EPS Expected for Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS.

PCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, Director Justin W. Yorke sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCSA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.14. 44,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,995. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

