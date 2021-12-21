Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$110.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

EQB stock traded up C$2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$68.93. The stock had a trading volume of 83,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,104. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$48.71 and a 52 week high of C$84.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$123.74. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 8.18.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$2.11. The company had revenue of C$162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.88 million. Research analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 8.8934696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.05, for a total transaction of C$192,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,639,042.20. Insiders have sold a total of 12,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,580 in the last 90 days.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

