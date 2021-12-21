Brokerages Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Target Price at C$12.89

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.89.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTS. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities set a C$13.00 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Laurentian reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC set a C$12.50 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

CTS stock traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.45. The company had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Analyst Recommendations for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.