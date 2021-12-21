Brokerages Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Target Price at C$12.89

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.89.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTS. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities set a C$13.00 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Laurentian reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC set a C$12.50 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

CTS stock traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.45. The company had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

