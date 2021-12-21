Zacks: Brokerages Expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will post sales of $375.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $364.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $387.75 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $425.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

TGI stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. 14,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,423. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 3.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 76.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 717,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,782,000 after purchasing an additional 475,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,858,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,316,000 after purchasing an additional 443,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

