1,476 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $19,534,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 43,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,661,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $386.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,095,218 shares of company stock worth $852,801,640. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

