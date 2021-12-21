Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,313 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 2.1% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,683,000 after buying an additional 53,293 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 17.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,095,218 shares of company stock worth $852,801,640. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.33. The company has a market cap of $386.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

