WD Rutherford LLC Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $64,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 69,676 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $89,032,000 after buying an additional 46,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 59.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,989 shares of company stock worth $4,874,329 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $134.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $139.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

