Modefi (MOD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $354,597.00

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002087 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Modefi has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Modefi has a market capitalization of $14.35 million and approximately $354,597.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00039147 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi (MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,114,441 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

