First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Receives $44.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNLIF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on First National Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of FNLIF remained flat at $$31.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69. First National Financial has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

