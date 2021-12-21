Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Earns Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$138.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities set a C$175.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$151.37.

Shares of TSE CNR traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$154.14. 669,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,130. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$108.87 billion and a PE ratio of 23.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$159.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$145.30.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.48 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

