Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $4,052,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 67,953 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 84.2% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 80.6% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.71. 54,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,832,100. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.44 and its 200-day moving average is $138.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

