JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $276.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $324.00 to $276.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Biogen to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biogen from $450.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.95.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB traded down $3.26 on Tuesday, hitting $233.70. 11,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,420. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen has a one year low of $221.72 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Biogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Biogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Biogen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.