CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Raised by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,186 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $101.18. 35,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,381,980. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

