WD Rutherford LLC Purchases 850 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $240.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $249.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

