Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 0.8% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.55. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

