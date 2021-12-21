BT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after buying an additional 933,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,583,000 after purchasing an additional 513,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $112.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.73.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

