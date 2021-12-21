Meyer Handelman Co. Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,319 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,771 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPM stock opened at $153.94 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $121.09 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $454.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

