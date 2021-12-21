Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 351,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 91,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $69,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.