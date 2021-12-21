Syverson Strege & Co Sells 304 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Syverson Strege & Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG opened at $114.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.