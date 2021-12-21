WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,992 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.44% of Focus Financial Partners worth $54,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOCS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.78.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.96 and a beta of 1.24. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average of $55.81.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

