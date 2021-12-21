Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.74. Power Integrations reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,730. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $85.60. 2,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.92. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.