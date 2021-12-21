CNB Bank Cuts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CNB Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $373,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,223,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 699.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,152,000 after buying an additional 204,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.29.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.74. 7,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.35 and a 200 day moving average of $266.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $226.09 and a 1 year high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

