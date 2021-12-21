Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $116.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $316.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.20 and a 200-day moving average of $173.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.