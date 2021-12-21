HCR Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 18,101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 742,870 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,764,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

NYSE:CLX opened at $176.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

