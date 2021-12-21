HMS Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for about 0.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.48.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $7.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $338.96. 4,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,134. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.41 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $426.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

