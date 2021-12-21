Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 2.8%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.28 and last traded at $29.34. 5,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,567,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDIT. SVB Leerink began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.00.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $596,761 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,483,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,250,000 after acquiring an additional 136,178 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,684,000 after acquiring an additional 612,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,535,000 after acquiring an additional 210,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after acquiring an additional 51,906 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,258 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

