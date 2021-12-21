Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading 11.3% Higher

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) shares traded up 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 131,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 408,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm has a market cap of C$95.77 million and a PE ratio of -33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29.

About Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Zimapan mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.