Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Gap Down to $23.49

Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.49, but opened at $22.89. Vapotherm shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 437 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. The business had revenue of $38.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 24.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vapotherm by 22.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vapotherm by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Vapotherm by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 141,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

