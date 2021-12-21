iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 131,158 shares.The stock last traded at $87.52 and had previously closed at $87.54.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,980,000 after purchasing an additional 60,303 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

