OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) shot up 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. 3,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 357,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $870.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.50.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,557,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,775 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 41.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,713,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after acquiring an additional 106,889 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,833,000 after acquiring an additional 852,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

