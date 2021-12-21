Playgroundz Hits Market Capitalization of $228,528.49 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Playgroundz has a market cap of $228,528.49 and $9.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00051067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.08 or 0.08178539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,564.50 or 1.00070293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00072080 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00047547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002651 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

