Polis Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, Polis has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $30,557.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010449 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00149559 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.89 or 0.00549945 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

