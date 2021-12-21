Zacks: Analysts Expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.81 Million

Equities analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to announce sales of $26.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.91 million and the highest is $27.21 million. CuriosityStream posted sales of $11.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year sales of $70.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.89 million to $71.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $121.37 million, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $129.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CURI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 783.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 27,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 206.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 69,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CURI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.99. 33,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

