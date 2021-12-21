Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $326.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.57. The company has a market capitalization of $908.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total value of $2,202,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,190,738 shares of company stock worth $397,702,615 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

