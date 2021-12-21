Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 3.3% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total transaction of $286,307,393.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $915.61 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,032.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $814.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $919.52 billion, a PE ratio of 291.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. New Street Research upped their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $805.90.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

