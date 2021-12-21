$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.15. Criteo posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

CRTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $38.15. 859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,736. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89. Criteo has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,006 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 170.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Criteo by 8.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

