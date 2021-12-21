CNB Bank Buys 716 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up about 1.1% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded up $6.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.01. 5,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.04 and a 200 day moving average of $273.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.83 and a 12-month high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.90.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,895. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

