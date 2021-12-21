DBV Technologies (DBVT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT):

12/21/2021 – DBV Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $8.00 to $5.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – DBV Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – DBV Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

12/2/2021 – DBV Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

11/16/2021 – DBV Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

11/12/2021 – DBV Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

11/1/2021 – DBV Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

DBVT stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. 484,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,190. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.

Get DBV Technologies SA alerts:

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $547,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.