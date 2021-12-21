Insider Buying: ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £2,190 ($2,893.38).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 6,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £4,380 ($5,786.76).

On Tuesday, December 14th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 12,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £8,760 ($11,573.52).

On Friday, December 3rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 18,287 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £12,983.77 ($17,153.88).

On Friday, October 29th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 29,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £21,460 ($28,352.49).

On Thursday, September 30th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 24,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £17,760 ($23,464.13).

On Tuesday, September 28th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 9,001 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £6,660.74 ($8,800.03).

On Friday, September 24th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 19,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £14,250 ($18,826.79).

ULS traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 73 ($0.96). 16,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,123. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. ULS Technology plc has a one year low of GBX 66.21 ($0.87) and a one year high of GBX 104 ($1.37). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.52.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

