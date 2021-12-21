Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Lowers Stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Amarin worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 32.4% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amarin by 46.1% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMRN traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. 16,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,725. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 2.18. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

