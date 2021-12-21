Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,739 Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,183 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 1.38% of RGC Resources worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 59.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 89,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 36,955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,470,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.80. 11,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of -0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. RGC Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $26.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

