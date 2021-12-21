Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 3,100 Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 173.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 50.0% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $213,000.

Liberty Media Acquisition stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. 14,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,823. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

